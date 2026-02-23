Mio Backhaus News: Concedes two in loss

Backhaus registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus FC St. Pauli.

Backhaus held his own in a sluggish first half, but one costly mistake flipped the script after the break. In the 55th minute, he misjudged what looked like a routine ball into the box, allowing Hauke Wahl's header to sneak in for the opener and completely shift the momentum. Bremen answered quickly through Jovan Milosevic, but that error ultimately stood as the decisive moment in the 2-1 loss. He finished with two saves on the night, yet it wasn't enough to salvage a point at St. Pauli, and he'll aim for a sharper, more commanding performance in Saturday's matchup against Heidenheim.