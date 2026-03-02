Mio Backhaus News: One clearance in victory

Backhaus had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Backhaus was forced to make just one clearance Saturday to record a clean sheet in Werder Bremen's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim. The clean sheet marked the young keeper's fourth of the campaign and first since December. Backhaus will be aiming for successive clean sheets for the first time in his career Sunday when Werder Bremen travel to the capital for a showdown with Union Berlin.