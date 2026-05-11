Mio Backhaus News: Three saves in defeat

Backhaus recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Hoffenheim.

Backhaus kept 10-man Werder Bremen competitive Saturday with three saves and four clearances in a 1-0 defeat versus Hoffenheim. Over his last five starting appearances, the promising young keeper has produced 20 saves and seven clearances while conceding nine goals. Backhaus is likely to be between the sticks Saturday when Werder Bremen host Borussia Dortmund in their final league fixture.