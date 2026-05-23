Mio Backhaus News: Transfers to Freiburg

Backhaus has signed for Freiburg from Werder Bremen ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, his new club announced.

Backhaus enjoyed a standout debut Bundesliga season with Bremen, making 32 appearances after breaking into the first team in August 2025 following a strong loan spell at FC Volendam in the Eredivisie where he was the first-choice goalkeeper across 33 appearances in 2023/24. Backhaus developed through the youth academies of Kawasaki Frontale in Japan before moving to Germany at 14 years old to join Alemannia Aachen and subsequently Bremen's academy, and has represented Germany at every youth level from U15 upward, currently serving as the Germany U21 international goalkeeper. Sporting director Jochen Saier praised his calm and concentrated approach, describing him as a goalkeeper who covers all facets of the position with significant development potential still ahead of him. Backhaus himself expressed excitement at joining Freiburg, describing the overall package of people, city, stadium and style of football as the driving factors behind his decision.