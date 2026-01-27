Pjanic's retirement brings an end to a career defined by control of tempo, technical consistency, and elite passing output, with nearly 500 club appearances and 60 goals across spells with Metz, Lyon, Roma, Juventus, Barcelona, Besiktas, Sharjah, and CSKA Moscow. His peak years were marked by heavy involvement in chance creation and set piece responsibility, particularly during his time in Serie A, where his positional intelligence allowed him to dictate games without relying on physical dominance. At international level, his 115 caps and 18 goals for Bosnia and Herzegovina underline how central he was to both club and country, leaving behind a clear stylistic legacy as one of the era's defining deep lying playmakers.