Mirko Maric Injury: Bows out early versus Napoli

Maric subbed off after 38 minutes in Sunday's game against Napoli due to a lower leg injury, Sky Italy reported.

Maric had just one cross before limping off as he tweaked his leg by slipping on pitch and was moving very gingerly upon being replaced. He'll undergo some exams in the next few days. Gaetano Pio Oristanio substituted for him in this one, while Daniel Fila and Christian Gytkjaer would benefit if he had to miss time.