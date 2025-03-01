Mirko Maric News: Fires two shots in Atalanta match
Maric won one of one tackle and had two shots (zero on goal) and five clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.
Marin drew the nod over Daniel Fila for the second week in a row but wasn't as productive as in the previous tilt, as Venezia didn't muster a lot of offense in general. He was limping a little while subbing off late, but the coach didn't mention an injury in his post-game remarks. He has notched five shots (zero on target), one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and eight clearnaces in the last five fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now