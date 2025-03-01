Mirko Maric News: Fires two shots in Atalanta match

Maric won one of one tackle and had two shots (zero on goal) and five clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Marin drew the nod over Daniel Fila for the second week in a row but wasn't as productive as in the previous tilt, as Venezia didn't muster a lot of offense in general. He was limping a little while subbing off late, but the coach didn't mention an injury in his post-game remarks. He has notched five shots (zero on target), one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and eight clearnaces in the last five fixtures.