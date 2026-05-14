Miro Muheim Injury: Back in full training

Muheim (ankle) is back in full training and should be an option for Saturday's season finale against Leverkusen, according to assistant manager Loic Fave. "He looked good. It would be great if he could play again. It was his first training session; we'll have to see how he fares over the next few days," Fave stated.

Muheim looks set to return from a three-game absence, and if that's the case, he could return to a starting role right away. If healthy, Muheim should be a lock to make Switzerland's squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well. He has started in all but one of his 28 Bundesliga appearances, tallying four assists, 41 chances created, 149 crosses, 52 corners, 62 tackles, 27 interceptions and 59 clearances. He provided strong two-way value throughout the season.