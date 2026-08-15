Miro Muheim Injury: Doesn't play Saturday

Muheim (thigh) didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Toulouse.

Muheim has been dealing with a thigh problem in recent days, so it wasn't surprising to see him sit out this friendly match. The full-back will look to be an option for the DFB Pokal opener against Verl on Monday, Aug. 24, before the Bundesliga opener versus Dortmund on Aug. 29.