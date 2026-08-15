Miro Muheim headshot

Miro Muheim Injury: Doesn't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Muheim (thigh) didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Toulouse.

Muheim has been dealing with a thigh problem in recent days, so it wasn't surprising to see him sit out this friendly match. The full-back will look to be an option for the DFB Pokal opener against Verl on Monday, Aug. 24, before the Bundesliga opener versus Dortmund on Aug. 29.

Miro Muheim
Hamburger SV
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