Miro Muheim headshot

Miro Muheim Injury: Doubtful with adductor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Muheim was held out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Toulouse as a precaution due to an adductor problem, according to Mopo.

Muheim has been dealing with the issue for a stretch now, and it kept him off the trip to France entirely as a cautionary measure rather than a forced withdrawal. The Swiss left back's timeline for a return remains unclear at this stage, though there is optimism that he will be ready in time for the season's official start. Muheim is expected to be given every chance to prove his fitness before Monday's German Cup opener against SC Verl on August 24.

Miro Muheim
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miro Muheim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miro Muheim See More
Argentina vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
SOC
Argentina vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago
Switzerland vs Colombia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16
SOC
Switzerland vs Colombia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16
Rotowire Staff
43 days ago
Switzerland vs Algeria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Switzerland vs Algeria Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
47 days ago
Switzerland vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B
SOC
Switzerland vs Canada Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B
Rotowire Staff
56 days ago
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B
SOC
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B
Rotowire Staff
61 days ago