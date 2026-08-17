Miro Muheim Injury: Doubtful with adductor issue
Muheim was held out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Toulouse as a precaution due to an adductor problem, according to Mopo.
Muheim has been dealing with the issue for a stretch now, and it kept him off the trip to France entirely as a cautionary measure rather than a forced withdrawal. The Swiss left back's timeline for a return remains unclear at this stage, though there is optimism that he will be ready in time for the season's official start. Muheim is expected to be given every chance to prove his fitness before Monday's German Cup opener against SC Verl on August 24.
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