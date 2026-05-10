Miro Muheim Injury: Out against Freiburg

Muheim (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Freiburg.

Muheim has been unable to earn a place in the squad despite the encouraging signs that had emerged from his training as a late call, with the initial expectation that he would miss the rest of the season ultimately proving correct as Sunday's fixture comes too soon in his recovery. His absence is a blow for Hamburg heading into the penultimate game of what has been a crucial campaign for the Red Shorts, with Bakery Jatta set to retain the starting spot in his place. His situation will be monitored closely ahead of the final fixture of the season as the club assesses whether he can play any part before the campaign draws to a close.