Miro Muheim Injury: Recovery progresses, return unclear

Muheim (adductor) completed an individual session with rehab coach Sebastian Capel on a side pitch, marking the next step in his recovery after recently being limited to running training. However, he is not yet ready to return to team training and looks unlikely to start in the Bundesliga opener against Borussia Dortmund, according to BILD.

Muheim has been working through shortened sessions for around two weeks because of an adductor issue, and this side-pitch work is the next building block after a stretch of running-only training. He still isn't cleared for full team training, leaving his availability for Hamburger SV's Bundesliga opener against Borussia Dortmund genuinely uncertain. Even if he does make the squad, a bench role looks the more realistic outcome given how long he's been out and how well Louis Lemke has filled in, producing a goal and an assist in cup play. Once back to full fitness, Muheim remains an important piece for Hamburger SV as their left wing-back, set-piece taker and a key creative presence.