Miro Muheim Injury: Syndesmosis tear ends season

Muheim (ankle) has been diagnosed with a torn anterior syndesmosis in his right ankle following an injury sustained during Saturday's clash against Bremen and is set to miss the remainder of the season, according to the club.

Muheim picked up the injury in a duel with Leonardo Bittencourt and thorough examinations confirmed the worst, ruling out one of Hamburg's most important players for the final stretch of their Bundesliga campaign. The Swiss international had been an undisputed starter this season, logging 27 starts across 28 Bundesliga appearances and contributing four assists, 41 chances created, 52 corners and 62 tackles before his season was cut short. Bakery Jatta is expected to step into his spot as Hamburg push through the final games of what has been a crucial campaign for the Red Shorts.