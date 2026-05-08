Miro Muheim Injury: Trains, late call for Sunday

Muheim (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's match against Frieburg, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "For Miro, it will still be tight with regard to the squad for Sunday; today he already participated in parts of the team training."

Muheim was thought to be out for the rest of the season, but could now return Sunday, as the defender is a late call after training. This is huge news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, although they may be cautious after the injury. Even if he is an option, expect him to only earn limited time.