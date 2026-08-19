Miro Muheim Injury: Will miss cup game
Muheim is set to miss Monday's DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl as he continues to recover from an adductor issue, with his return still a few days away, according to Mopo.
Muheim picked up an adductor issue about a week ago and has remained limited to individual running since sitting out the preseason finale against Toulouse. His return is still a few days away, ruling him out for Monday's DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl, and he will likely need to complete a full return to team training before being considered for selection. Hamburger will hope he can return in time for the Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen, where his creativity will be important.
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