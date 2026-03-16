Miro Muheim News: Eight crosses Saturday

Muheim recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Muheim recorded eight crosses Saturday, his most in a match since Feb. 7. Despite that volume he only managed one accurate cross and one chance created, so it still wasn't his best performance. He also made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.