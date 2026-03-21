Miro Muheim News: Leader in crosses, tackles
Muheim crossed three times inaccurately and made seven tackles (winning five) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dortmund.
Muheim was active on both sides of the ball leading Hamburg in both crosses and tackles during Saturday's defeat. The wing-back has combined for a chance created, 14 crosses and 11 tackles over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since January 10th.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now