Miro Muheim headshot

Miro Muheim News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:01pm

Muheim has served his Bundesliga suspension in Wednesday's loss to Bayer Leverkusen and is eligible to play agin in upcoming fixtures.

Muheim was a regular starter on the left wing before his ban, so he should regain that role for the rest of the campaign, limiting Giorgi Gocholeishvili's activity. Muheum could be a two-way contributor with set-piece crosses complementing his defensive production in most games.

Miro Muheim
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
