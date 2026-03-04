Miro Muheim News: No longer suspended

Muheim has served his Bundesliga suspension in Wednesday's loss to Bayer Leverkusen and is eligible to play agin in upcoming fixtures.

Muheim was a regular starter on the left wing before his ban, so he should regain that role for the rest of the campaign, limiting Giorgi Gocholeishvili's activity. Muheum could be a two-way contributor with set-piece crosses complementing his defensive production in most games.