Miro Muheim News: Returns to bench

Muheim (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Muheim has been included in the squad after returning to full training for the first time following a three-game absence, with assistant manager Loic Fave's encouraging words translating into a cautious bench role rather than an immediate return to the starting lineup after just one session back. The left-back has been a near ever-present figure for Hamburg this season, starting all but one of his 28 Bundesliga appearances while tallying four assists, 41 chances created, 149 crosses and 62 tackles, and his presence among the substitutes is a welcome development ahead of a summer in which he will be hoping to secure his place in Switzerland's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow naturally once the ankle issue has fully settled.