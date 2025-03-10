Mitchel Bakker Injury: Should be option after early exit

Bakker was taken off at halftime of Saturday's 1-0 win over Montpellier due to a tendon injury but is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Bruno Genesio, per Raphael Marcant of Le Petit Lillois. "Mitch had a little pain in his tendon. We didn't want to take any risks. We wanted 100% players for the second period and also in anticipation of Wednesday's game."

Bakker looks to only be dealing with a minor injury following his early exit Saturday, as it was more of a cautious move to preserve the player for their UCL contest. This is solid news, as the injury should be deemed minor and he will likely be an option. He has started in 14 of his 25 appearances this season and will likely continue in a rotational role, as he did appear off the bench in the first leg.