Mitchel Bakker News: Shines against Rennes

Bakker had an assist while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing 14 times (seven accurate) and creating seven chances during Sunday's 2-0 win over Rennes.

Bakker set up Chuba Akpom in the 86th minute assisting Lille's second goal while leading the team in both crosses and chances created. Bakker is in excellent form at the moment, but will miss next week's match against Monaco due to yellow card accumulation.