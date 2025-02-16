Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchel Bakker headshot

Mitchel Bakker News: Shines against Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Bakker had an assist while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing 14 times (seven accurate) and creating seven chances during Sunday's 2-0 win over Rennes.

Bakker set up Chuba Akpom in the 86th minute assisting Lille's second goal while leading the team in both crosses and chances created. Bakker is in excellent form at the moment, but will miss next week's match against Monaco due to yellow card accumulation.

Mitchel Bakker
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now