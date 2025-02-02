Mitchel Bakker News: Tallies assist

Bakker assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against St. Etienne.

Bakker made it another match with an assist Saturday, earning an assist on Osame Sahraoui's goal in the 78th minute after assisting on a goal in Wednesday's UCL contest. This marks his third goal contribution in league play this season. However, he did drop out of his starting spot for the first time in four games.