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Mitchell Weiser Injury: In final stretch of ACL recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:22am

Weiser has been putting in significant individual work on the training pitch as he approaches the final stages of his rehabilitation. However, no exact timeline has been set for his return to match action, with the club unable to confirm his availability at this stage, according to Head of Professional Football Peter Niemeyer per DeichStube."He is on the final stretch of his rehab and is already quite active individually on the training ground again. A specific timeframe for his return to match play is not yet foreseeable".

Weiser has not featured in a single game this season after suffering an ACL injury back in July, spending the past few months working individually on the training ground. The defender is now on the final stretch of his rehabilitation and has already been quite active on the pitch on an individual basis, which is an encouraging sign of his progress. Despite the positive steps forward, the club have stopped short of setting a specific return date, meaning his availability for upcoming fixtures remains uncertain for the time being. The hope is that he can make it back for the final few games of the season, though breaking back into the starting lineup will be far from straightforward, not only due to the lengthy time he has spent on the sidelines, but also because he will be returning under a different coach to the one who was in charge when he got injured, making it difficult to gauge what role he may have in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Mitchell Weiser
Werder Bremen
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