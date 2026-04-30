Mitchell Weiser headshot

Mitchell Weiser Injury: Might not play again this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Weiser (knee) might not play again this season, according to manager Daniel Thioune. "Nothing new has happened, and he doesn't have any major knee problems. His body is reacting to the strain, and it doesn't make sense for him to participate in training," Thioune explained. "We hope Mitchell will return soon, and we're not ruling anything out, but I don't think he'll be back on the pitch for a competitive match this season."

Weiser was targeting being available for any of the final two matches of the season, but Thioune's recent update suggests that might not be the case, as the midfielder isn't even training. Weiser has yet to play this season, and it seems he simply won't have enough time to be on the pitch before the end of the campaign.

Mitchell Weiser
Werder Bremen
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