Mitchell Weiser Injury: Suffers ACL injury
Weiser (knee) suffered an ACL injury and underwent successful surgery on Saturday, the club announced.
Weiser's surgery went as well as expected and the midfielder now faces a lengthy recovery process after suffering an ACL injury in training in recent days. The timeline for ACL injuries is generally around a year, though depending on the exact nature of the injury, Weiser could return in six to eight months in a best-case scenario.
