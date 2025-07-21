Menu
Mitchell Weiser Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Weiser (knee) suffered an ACL injury and underwent successful surgery on Saturday, the club announced.

Weiser's surgery went as well as expected and the midfielder now faces a lengthy recovery process after suffering an ACL injury in training in recent days. The timeline for ACL injuries is generally around a year, though depending on the exact nature of the injury, Weiser could return in six to eight months in a best-case scenario.

Mitchell Weiser
Werder Bremen
