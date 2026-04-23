Mitchell Weiser Injury: Targets final two games

Weiser (knee) is on the verge of rejoining team training and could be available for the final two matches of the season at the earliest, with Bremen ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Stuttgart and the following fixture against Augsburg, according to DeichStube.

Weiser has not featured all season after suffering an ACL injury in July, but his imminent return to team training is a significant milestone in what has been an extraordinarily long road back. The club will give him one to two weeks of team training before seriously considering his inclusion in the matchday squad, taking a cautious approach that rules out any unnecessary risks. Getting him back on the pitch for the final stretch, even for a couple of appearances, would be a meaningful moment for a player who has spent the entire campaign watching from the sidelines.