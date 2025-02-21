Mitchell Weiser News: Creates two chances
Weiser took an off target shot, crossed three times inaccurately and created two chances during Friday's 5-0 loss to Freiburg.
Weiser was held off the scoresheet, but led Bremen with two chances created during Friday's lopsided defeat. The wing-back has combined for three shots, four chances created and three crosses over his last three matches, but hasn't had a goal involvement since January 12th.
