Mitchell Weiser News: Decent day attacking

Weiser registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Hoffenheim.

Weiser wasn't all that involved but still got some work in a game dominated by Hoffenheim, notching one chance created, two shots and four crosses in the loss. He still has only missed one start all season, which he missed through injury, having eight goal contributions in 21 appearances this season.