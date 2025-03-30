Mitchell Weiser News: Great return from suspension
Weiser assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Holstein Kiel.
Weiser's assist marks his first both of the 2025 calendar year and since Dec. 14. Despite a one-game suspension forcing him to sit out temporarily, March was an excellent month for him, as he directly contributed to two goals in three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now