Mitchell Weiser News: Scores winner versus Bochum

Weiser scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Weiser scored the only goal of Saturday's match, a close-range strike in the 80th minute assisted by Justin Njinmah. It marked his 12 goal contribution of the season and his third in his last four appearances. He also helped keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made four clearances, blocked two shots and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.