Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Weiser headshot

Mitchell Weiser News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Weiser assisted once to go with six crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 6th minute.

Weiser set up the equalizer for Oliver Burke in the 32nd minute. Weiser also made two tackles, one interception and one clearance. Across the last three games, he has created eight chances and registered three contributions.

Mitchell Weiser
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now