Mitchell Weiser News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Weiser assisted once to go with six crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 6th minute.

Weiser set up the equalizer for Oliver Burke in the 32nd minute. Weiser also made two tackles, one interception and one clearance. Across the last three games, he has created eight chances and registered three contributions.