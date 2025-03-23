Mitja Ilenic News: Keeps clean sheet versus Crew

Ilenic recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Ilenic kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday despite Columbus taking 24 shots through 90 minutes. Ilenic won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won four duels on the defensive end. He also recorded one inaccurate cross as he played the full 90 minutes for the fourth time this season.