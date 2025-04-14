Mitja Ilenic News: Knocks in assist

Ilenic assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Ilenic has already matched his goal and assist total from 2024 in just eight appearances, as he is expected to surpass several career highs this season. He is also the current favorite for the right back position, making 19 crosses (four won), 19 clearances and nine interceptions.