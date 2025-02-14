Modibo Sagnan Injury: Out with calf injury

Sagnan is out for Sunday's match against Lyon due to a calf injury, according to Espirit Pail Lade.

Sagnan will miss out Sunday, with the defender unable to compete after suffering a blow to his calf in the club's last contest. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is typically a regular starter when fit. That said, this will force a change, with Falaye Sacko or Yael Mouanga as possible replacements.