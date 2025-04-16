Modibo Sagnan Injury: Ruled out against Marseille

Sagnan was forced off on Sunday due to a thigh injury and will miss the clash against Marseille on Saturday, according to Esprit Paillade.

Sagnan will miss the clash against OM on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury against Angers on Sunday. This is a big blow for the team as he is the leader of the defense and they are dealing with multiple injuries in the backline. For the game against OM, Yael Mouanga could start in defense to replace him.