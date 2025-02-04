Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Modibo Sagnan headshot

Modibo Sagnan News: One cross on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Sagnan registered one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Sagnan made 10 clearances, the most by any player in the match. It was the second occasion this season where the 25-year-old made 10 or more clearances in a single fixture. Sagnan attempted five tackles as well and won four of them.

Modibo Sagnan
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now