Modibo Sagnan News: Strong defensive performance

Sagnan recorded two tackles (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Lille.

Sagnan led the Montpellier defensive effort Saturday with nine clearances in their 1-0 defeat to Lille. The central defender has now played the full 90 minutes in each of Montpellier's most recent two league fixtures after missing the previous two with a calf injury. Over Montpellier's 25 Ligue 1 fixtures this season, Sagnan has made 22 appearances (20 starts).