Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Called up by Egypt

Abdelmonem (knee) has received a call-up from Egypt for the World Cup and is expected to be fit enough to feature in the tournament, though whether he will be available to start the opener remains to be seen.

Abdelmonem had not featured at all this season for Nice after returning from a long-term knee injury, making his inclusion in Egypt's squad a significant show of faith from the national team coaching staff. The defender will now focus entirely on building his fitness ahead of the tournament, with Egypt hoping he can contribute meaningfully even if a starting role for the first game may come too soon given the lengthy absence he has endured throughout the campaign.