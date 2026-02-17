Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Completes full training session

Abdelmonem (knee) completed a full team training session Tuesday for the first time since his injury, according to ogcnissa.

Abdelmonem is trending toward a long-awaited return after spending months sidelined with the ACL tear he suffered against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and the center-back made it through a full team session Tuesday without any setbacks. The next hurdle is medical clearance for matchday selection, though the coaching staff is expected to take a cautious approach given the length of his layoff. If he checks every box physically, Abdelmonem has a real shot to carve out a meaningful role under coach Claude Puel after locking down a regular starting spot for the Aiglons before the injury stalled his momentum.