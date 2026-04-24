Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Eyeing Lens for return

Abdelmonem (knee) is eyeing a return next week when facing Lens on May 2, according to manager Claude Puel, per William Humberset of Nice Matin.

Abdelmonem has yet to play this season with a knee injury, but is on the verge of making his return, as the defender is expected to resume action in the final weeks of the season. He is currently eyeing the May 2 match against Lens for a return, needing to train with his teammates first. He was more of a rotational option last season and will likely end the campaign in that role.