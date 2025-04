Abdelmonem (calf) is an option for Sunday's clash against Angers, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference, according to Ici Azur. "He is operational, yes."

Abdelmonem will be back against Angers on Sunday, and it is very good news for the Aiglons because he will return directly to the starting squad as Moise Bombito is ruled out due to a wrist fracture.