Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Out for season opener

Abdelmonem is out for Saturday's season opener against Lorient, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per ICI Azur. "Abdelmonem is the one who came back latest from the World Cup, and we would have liked to give him 45 minutes against Hull, but that wasn't possible. We're going to give him time."

Abdelmonem's late return from international duty has left him behind his teammates in fitness, and the club is clearly opting to be patient with his buildup rather than rush him into action. Antoine Mendy, Xavier Mandza and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are expected to make up the back three in his absence. Abdelmonem is expected to continue working toward full sharpness with a return targeted in the coming weeks.