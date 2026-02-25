Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Plays friendly Wednesday

Abdelmonem (knee) played a game for the first time since his injury Wednesday during a friendly opposition against RC Grasse in order to build on his fitness, the club announced.

Abdelmonem is making strong progress in the final stretch of his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered against Paris Saint-Germain last April. The center-back logged his first minutes back on the field in Wednesday's friendly against RC Grasse and is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after rejoining full team training. He'll likely need a bit more rhythm and confidence before jumping back into Ligue 1 action, but if everything stays on track, a return at some point in March is firmly on the table.