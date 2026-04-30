Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Remains out

Abdelmonem (knee) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Lens, according to coach Claude Puel, per ICI Azur. "Abdelmonem is not available either."

Abdelmonem has yet to feature this season due to the knee injury, making his continued absence a frustrating stretch for the defender. He had been eyeing the Lens fixture as a potential return date, but will now need to wait for another opportunity to make his seasonal debut. His role upon return is expected to be a rotational one, consistent with his standing in the squad last campaign.