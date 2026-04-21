Mohamed Abdelmonem headshot

Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:40pm

Abdelmonem (knee) won't make the trip to face Strasbourg in the French Cup semifinals, according to manager Claude Puel.

Abdelmonem is still not an option while he continues to work on his recovery from a knee injury, so all of Antoine Mendy, Kojo Peprah Oppong and Abdulai Juma Bah are expected to remain active in the middle of the back line. The Egyptian has yet to play in the 2025/26 campaign, and he might target a return in the final weeks of the season as he tries to gain form ahead of the World Cup.

Mohamed Abdelmonem
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