Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Still not available

Abdelmonem (knee) will not be available for Sunday's season finale against Metz, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "Abdelmonem is not available either."

Abdelmonem has yet to feature this season after returning from a long term knee injury, bringing a deeply frustrating campaign to an end without a single competitive appearance. The defender will now focus entirely on being fit for Tunisia at the World Cup this summer, with his recovery timeline making the tournament a realistic target despite the lengthy absence he has endured throughout the season.