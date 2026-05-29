Mohamed Abdelmonem headshot

Mohamed Abdelmonem News: Plays in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 11:20am

Abdelmonem (knee) started and recorded 45 minutes of play during Thursday's international friendly against Russia.

Abdelmonem was dealing with an injury that sidelined him for all of the 2025/26 season, but he apparently focused on being fit for the World Cup and could be an option for Egypt. If he's ready for extended outings when the tournament kicks off, he'll likely be selected over Ramy Rabia as a left-sided center-back, aiming to contribute defensive stats while featuring as an occasional aerial threat on set pieces.

Mohamed Abdelmonem
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