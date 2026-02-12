Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Could be available Sunday

Cho (hamstring) was back in team training this week and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to SolamenNissa.

Cho has been dealing with hamstring trouble that forced him to sit out the derby against Monaco, but he returned to the training ground this week and is now firmly in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Lyon. The forward has been a locked-in starter in the Aiglons' frontline whenever he is fully fit and brings a clear spark in the final third. If he is cleared to go, he should slide right back into the starting XI ahead of Tom Louchet for this clash.