Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Cho is dealing with a foot injury and is ruled out for Saturday's clash againt Angers, according to Leandra Iacono from Nice Matin.

Cho is dealing with foot pain and will spend some time on the sidelines while he works through the issue. There's no clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is a setback for the Aiglons given he has been a regular starter up front this season. With Cho unavailable, Elye Wahi, Kail Boudache, Tom Louchet, or Kevin Omoruyi could all be in line for a larger role in the attacking rotation.