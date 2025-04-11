Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Doubtful against Strasbourg

Cho (undisclosed) didn't train much this week and will resume training only Friday, making him a real doubt for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Nice Matin.

Cho is a real doubt for Saturday's game and will likely be a late call after Friday's final training session. He has been a regular starter this season and his absence would be a significant blow. Jeremie Boga is expected to play a larger role in the frontline against Strasbourg.